Lagos guber: Igbo communities endorse Jandor

Ahead of the governorship and House of Assembly elections on Saturday, the Igbo communities in Lagos State have endorsed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate Abdul-Azeez Adediran popularity known as Jandor, and his running mate, Funke Akindele.

The leaders of Ndigbo declared their support for Adediran at an event on Sunday night tagged “the Igbo Communities in Lagos Official Endorsement of Abdul-Azeez Adediran (aka Jandor), the Ozoigbondu of Lagos State).

Eze David Nwosu, the Eze NdIgbo, Ikorodu North who spoke on behalf of the Council of Ezes Ndigbo and the Igbo communities in Lagos at the endorsement ceremony in Oshodi-Isolo area, said the Igbos have declared support for the PDP candidate.

Nwosu, who raised the hands of Adediran jointly with other Ezes in attendance, said all Ezes NdIgbo and Igbo communities in Lagos State had endorsed Jandor.

Responding, Jandor who described his governorship battle as the Lord’s battle, expressed confidence that with the support of the people, the state would celebrate freedom by March 11.

“This battle is beyond physical, by this time next week, all of us will be out of that government suppressing us. The battle before us is about coming out en mass to vote.

“When they (APC) are having godfather, Jandor holds on to God the Father, we will call on Him and believe that He will heed our cry.

“The days of APC in Lagos are numbered. Next week we will put an end to it existence in Lagos. Please, make no mistake.

“Put out the votes I am ready to protect it. I am ready to deploy security both conventional and unconventional for next Saturday elections,” he said.

Describing what happened at February’s 25 Presidential elections where PDP lost as inconsequential, Adediran said that he was determined with the support of God and the people to win Lagos State.

“From May 29, you will have a governor that understands that your coming in to Lagos is to add to our prosperity.

“If anybody says today that Lagos is a rich state, it is because of your contributions in Alaba International Market, as well as in Ladipo, Aspanda, Trade Fair and other Markets.

“We are the owners of this land. Everything that will bring prosperity, we will encourage,” he said.

According to him, Igbos should be calm as he is poised about giving them a conducive environment for ease of doing business.

Promising to put a stop to the difficulties associated with the Ndigbo businesses in the state, Jandor also pledged to run the government with them.

Jandor added that he had long being identifying with Ndigbos in the state, saying that the forthcoming election was for the freedom of residents of the state.

“Tell everybody that we are going to provide enough security both conventional and unconventional.

“We will be our own army, we will protect our votes and ourselves in this election coming,” the PDP candidate said.