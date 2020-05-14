Lagos Assembly rejects Sanwo-Olu’s nominee for state audit service commission, confirms three

The Lagos State House of Assembly Thursday rejected one of the five nominees of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the State Audit Service Commission, confirming three others, while one was absent.

The rejected nominee is Abiodun Oladipupo Akhigbe, while the absentee nominee is Jimoh Akerele Ibrahim.

The nominees confirmed by the Assembly include the Chairperson, Oluwatoyin Adepeju Adegbuji-Onikoyi, Emmanuel Sunday Kappo (member), and Jokotola Ojosipe-Ogundimu (member).

A letter containing the names of the five nominees was sent to the Assembly by the governor on Wednesday 13th May, 2020 as read by the Clerk of the House, Azeez Sanni.

The three nominees were confirmed after a voice vote supervised by the Speaker, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

Oluwatoyin Adepeju Adegbuji-Onikoyi, the chairperson, was born on 14th February, 1956 and she attended the University of Lagos and graduated with accounting degree and later got MBA.

Adegbuji-Onikoyi worked in many local government secretariats in the state for 23 years.

She worked at the Ministry of Finance as Director of Audit and later became the Permanent Secretary before she retired in 2016.

She is married with four children.