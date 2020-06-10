Lagos APC disbands mandate group, Justice forum, others

The Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) has announced the dissolution of all political groups within the All Progressives Party (APC) in Lagos State.

GAC, the highest decision-making organ of the party in the state, Tuesday announced the dissolution at the end of a meeting in Lagos.

GAC said despite attempts made in the past by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to reconcile the two groups, by appointing members of each group into his cabinet, it has watched with disappointment the stubbornness with which some people clung to the two informal affiliations as if the contest between the two was the most important matter.

The APC Chairman in the state, Tunde Balogun who confirmed the decision to journalists, said the move was to strengthen the unity within the party.

“Yes, it is true; all groups have been dissolved. The decision was taken this afternoon (Tuesday). You are a member of APC and nothing more.

“No more groups within the party. We are all one under the APC,” Balogun said.

Balogun added that the Justice Forum, the Mandate Group (which Aregbesola largely oversees) and other influential groups in the party were all affected by the ban.

However, the APC chairman was silent on whether the development had to do with any rivalry between the Justice Forum and Mandate Group.

There are some reports however, that the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola are drifting apart politically over 2023.

Reports emerged recently of Aregbesola denying any interest in a 2023 presidential bid or any political rift with Tinubu.

The dissolution of the political groups came barely two weeks after Aregbesola was said to have reorganised the Mandate Group, without the endorsement of Tinubu.