Kwara: APC stalwarts set to dump party for PDP June 3

Some stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State have announced plans to dump the ruling party for the opposition People’s Democratic Party(PDP).

The aggrieved APC members have set June 3 as the date for their defection to the PDP.

A statement signed by Manzuma Dogo, the coordinator of the APC Legacy Group reads:

“We have the opportunity to mark one year of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s administration in office with heavenly mass decamping from APC to PDP.

“We have been struggling, mobilising and coordinating our people in a rational good leadership way that is from APC to PDP respectively. After waiting for Governor Abdulrahman and Minister Mohammed Lai for a period of time, one year, we from Legacy Group in Kwara north have agreed to take this hard but right decision to make a move to come over to People’s Democratic Party as the only party that cares for the common electorate.

“We have keenly studied the ruling party in the last one year and we noticed that the party has nothing to offer the state looking at the power tussle bedevilling the party at the state level. We have compared a year of PDP rule in Kwara State and that of APC and concluded that APC’s rule is full of lies and propaganda and that is one of the reasons we have to leave such a sinking ship,” the group said.