Kogi residents pledge support as APC unveils candidates

Thousands of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State have trooped out on the streets of Ehima for a solidarity walk for all APC candidates, from the presidential to the state house of assembly.

The highlight of the walk on Monday was the presentation of Sadiq Abubakar Ohere for Senate, Idris Ozi Shaibu for House of Representatives (Adavi/Okehi constituency) and Hassan Otokiti, House of Assembly, Okehi State Constituency, according to a statement.

The supporters, who were chanting various solidarity songs, took off from Obangede junction and ended at Ikuehi, where party members and their huge crowd of supporters pledged their support for the APC government at the centre and for Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

The Kogi State indigenes said since its existence, no Governor had influenced critical sectors positively as Governor Bello had done.

At Ikuehi, Ozigi Salami Deedat, commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, addressed the crowd, commending them for showing love to the party and assuring them of the sustained developmental achievements of the Bello-led administration in Kogi State, Kogi Central and Ihima district.

He called on the people of Ihima to vote for all the party’s candidates, from the president to the state assembly, noting that the excited crowd had shown that the people were truly happy with the achievements of the government and not listening to concocted stories.

Abdulrahim Ohiare, chairman of Okehi Local Government, who was present at the rally, assured the crowd of supporters of more of the current interventions.

He urged them to come out on election day and vote for APC candidates in all positions, adding that the coming of the Tinubu-Shettima presidency would usher in nothing but prosperity.

Muktar Bajeh, the House of Assembly member representing Okehi State Constituency, also commended the supporters for their show of love and support.