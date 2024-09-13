Kogi PDP suspends Dino Melaye over alleged anti-party activities

Dino Melaye has been suspended over an allegation of engaging in anti-party activities by the Ward Party Executive Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ayetoro/lluagba Ward 1.

Melaye is from Ayetoro/lluagba Ward 1 in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

His suspension was confirmed in a statement jointly signed by the PDP Ward Chairman, Abayomi Osamika, and Secretary, Godson Dayo, and made available to journalists on Friday in Lokoja.

The statement stated that Melaye’s suspension was effected in a Resolution of Ward PDP Exco meeting held in Aiyetoro, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, and signed by all executive members of the party.

The statement equally said that Melaye’s conduct had brought embarrassment and disrepute to the party and that his continued membership was no longer tenable.

“The Ward Party Executive Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ayetoro/lluagba Ward 1 met on Thursday the 12th of September 2024 to review the report of the disciplinary committee set up to investigate alleged anti-party activities against Senator Dino Melaye, a member of our great party.

“Recall that Senator Dino Melaye was invited to appear before the Disciplinary Committee on 20th August 2024, to answer to certain allegations of misconduct and anti-party activities, in line with the provisions of Article 57(4), of the PDP Constitution.

“However, he failed to show up, disregarding the invitation and the authority of the party. After careful consideration and deliberation, the Ward Party Exco resolved as follows:

“That Senator Dino Melaye’s failure to appear before the Disciplinary Committee constitutes a gross disrespect to the party and its leadership.

“That his actions are in clear violation of the PDP Constitution and the principles of party discipline.

“That Senator Dino Melaye’s conduct has brought embarrassment and disrepute to the party, and his continued membership is no longer tenable.

“Therefore, the Ward Party Exco hereby suspends Senator Dino Melaye from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), effective immediately.

“This suspension is in line with the provisions of Article 59(1) of the PDP Constitution, which empowers the Ward Party Exco to take disciplinary actions against erring members.

“We urge all members of our great party to remain committed to the principles of party discipline and loyalty. We must work together to build a strong and united party, capable of winning elections and serving the interests of our people,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, all attempts to reach Dino Melaye, to hear his response to the alleged suspension from the party, proved abortive, as he was not responding to calls and messages sent to his mobile line.