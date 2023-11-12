Kogi: INEC to conduct fresh elections in 59 polling units on November 18

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC) has announced that fresh elections will be held on Saturday, November 18, in polling units where the exercise was earlier suspended in Kogi state due to electoral malpractice.

The decision to hold fresh elections was made following reports of completed result sheets before the commencement of voting in nine wards of Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area (LGA) and similar incidents in Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okehi, and Okene LGAs.

Read also Kogi election update: Ododo leads with 417,166 votes, Ajaka, Dino trail behind

INEC National Commissioner and Member of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, emphasized that the decision to conduct fresh elections is subject to the Returning Officer’s determination to apply the Margin of Lead Principle.

“The Commission wishes to reiterate its assurances to voters in Kogi State that their votes will continue to count and their wishes respected,” Haruna stated.

INEC has also initiated investigations into the reported electoral malpractices and will apply appropriate sanctions where necessary.

PRESS RELEASE UPDATE ON THE SUSPENSION OF ELECTION IN SOME LOCATIONS

IN KOGI STATE Further to our Statement yesterday, we have received an update from our Kogi State office regarding the suspension of election in some locations in the State where result sheets were completed… pic.twitter.com/dtqTARHnB8 — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) November 12, 2023