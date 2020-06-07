Justice Dongban-Mensem: Buhari won’t be stampeded- Presidency

Presidency on Sunday, said President Muhammadu Buhari will not be a rubber stamp in making appointments based on the recommendations of other arms or agencies of the government.

Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Sunday noted that “the President is not a rubber stamp that will mechanistically sign off on nominees that come before him”

Presidency in an apparent reaction to criticism of the government for refusing to forward Justice Dongban-Mensem’s name to the Senate , three months after her recommendations for the appointment by the National Judicial Council, NJC, said the “President has a duty to ensure that all such appointments meet the requirements of the constitution and protecting the supreme law of the land in this regard, he has an obligation to allow law enforcement and security agencies to do their work”

“Don’t forget our recent experience with ministers who were signed off upon and turned out as having not undertaken the the compulsory National Youth Service, just to give you an example.

“In the specific case of the Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Her Lordship Justice M. S Dongban-Mensem, the statutory regulatory time of her acting period has not lapsed.

“This is not about ethnicity or religion. It about security and law enforcement agencies being allowed to complete their work. Nobody should seek to stampede the President in carrying out his constitutional duty in this respect.

Presidency insists that the President had not been a rubber stamp dealing with these matters before, and is not prepared to be one at this time. Let all allow the system to do what is right.