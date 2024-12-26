Jigawa State Governor loses son in fatal accident

The governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has faced two tragic losses in his family this week. His eldest son, Abdulwahab, died in a car accident on Thursday, just one day after the governor’s mother, Maryam Namadi, passed away from an illness.

Abdulwahab was driving back to Dutse with his friends from Kafin Hausa when his car lost control and flipped over. His friends who were in the car survived but were hurt and are now getting medical care at Dutse General Hospital.

The governor’s spokesperson, Hamisu Gumel, officially announced the news, saying: “With a heavy heart, Governor Umar Namadi announces the passing of his beloved son, Abdulwahab Umar Namadi.

The 24-year-old departed this world on Thursday, December 26, 2024, due to a ghastly motor accident along the Dutse-Kafin-Hausa Road. The burial rites are currently underway in Kafin Hausa town in accordance with Islamic traditions.”

Abdulwahab is survived by his parents – Governor Namadi and his wife – and his brothers and sisters. The statement also noted, “This tragic incident comes just a day after the governor mourned the passing of his mother, Hajia Maryam Namadi.”

People across Jigawa State have been deeply affected by these losses and are sharing their sympathy with the governor’s family.

