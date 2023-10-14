Jandor files 34 grounds of Appeal, challenges tribunal verdict on Sanwo-Olu

…Ask Appeal Court to set aside the order of the election tribunal

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2023 gubernatorial election in Lagos State, AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor has filed an appeal challenging the September 25th ruling of the state election petition tribunal which affirmed the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adediran in the appeal dated 13 October expressed dissatisfaction with the miscarriage of law that characterised the tribunal judgement and therefore asked the Court of Appeal to set aside the judgement of the tribunal.

This was revealed in a statement to the media over the weekend signed by Gbenga Ogunleye Head, Media and Communications of the Jandor campaign organisation.

In his notice of appeal, he said the State election petitions tribunal erred in law and thereby reached a wrong conclusion when it dismissed the petition he lodged to challenge the qualifications of Babajide Sanwoolu of APC.

He also faulted the tribunal for striking out from his petition against Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the candidate the candidate of the Labour Party in the election, saying contrary to the holding of the tribunal, since he also alleged that the sponsorship of Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour, was also invalid, the tribunal must also invalidate his candidacy before he could take benefits of their unpardonable infractions.

Jandor and his political party, the PDP reiterated that their petitions, asking for the disqualification of the duo of APC and Labour Party candidates are premised on the provision of section 177(c) and 182(1)(j) of the constitution of the Federal Republic Nigeria, which are constitutional grounds for qualification and disqualification for the office of Governor in Nigeria and supported by section 134(1) and 134(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

By this action, Jandor has reaffirmed his commitment to birth a breath of fresh air in governance in Lagos State by ensuring the provisions of the constitution and the electoral law as regards the election of a truly qualified governor is upheld.