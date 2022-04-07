I’ve implicit faith in Nigerian Judiciary – Ayade

Ahead of today’s judgement by a Federal High Court in Abuja over his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ben Ayade, the Cross River State governor, has expressed his belief in the Nigerian judiciary.

Ayade, in a statement issued in Calabar and signed by Christian Ita, his special adviser on media, said his faith in the judicial system to do what is right, fair and just is unwavering and beyond doubt.

“I believe in the judiciary, I believe today’s judgement will be fair, I believe that justice will not only be done but will be seen to have been done. Whatever the outcome I will accept but without prejudicing my right of appeal should it become imperative,” Ayade was quoted in the statement as saying.