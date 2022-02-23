It is your civic duty, your vote counts – Arunma Oteh

Arunma Oteh, chairperson, Royal African Society and Scholar, University of Oxford, has advised Nigerian youths to register for the 2023 general election.

She urged the youth to “vote, vote, vote! It is your civic duty. It is your right. If you don’t vote, you are giving up your power to help unleash Nigeria’s great future. Your vote counts but will surely not count if you don’t vote.”

This is as Anap Foundation kick-starts its enlightenment campaign themed, GoNigeria, a campaign to sensitise Nigerian youths to participate actively in the electoral process leading to the election of visionary leaders during the general elections come 2023.

Anap Foundation will be partnering with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other advocates, celebrity ambassadors, corporate bodies as well as volunteers in ensuring a huge success is attained in encouraging the youths in understanding that their votes count in having the right leaders at the country’s helm of affairs.

The campaign is in full gear with the initial advocates of Anap Foundation, who have intensified efforts at encouraging young Nigerians to register and collect their PVC to vote in next year’s general elections towards ensuring good governance and accessing the true dividends of democracy.

The initial advocates are Aisha Yesufu, Active Nigerian Citizen; Nuruddeen Lemu, Director, Research & Training, the Da’wah Institute, Islamic Education Trust; Dike Chukwumerije, Poet; Folarin Falana (Falz), Musician, Actor, and Entertainer; AtedoPeterside, Founder of StanbicIBTC Bank + President & Founder, Anap Foundation; Bishop Matthew Kukah, Catholic Church, Sokoto; ArunmaOteh, Chairperson, Royal African Society and Scholar, University of Oxford; Hamzat Lawal, Founder, Connected Development (CODE); Tomiwa Aladekomo, National Chair, Youth Party; Osita Chidoka, Founder UnlockNaija, Former Minister, Aviation & Corps Marshal FRSC; and Tony Rapu, Medical Doctor and Pastor.

Others include ‘Yemi Adamolekun, Executive Director, EiE Nigeria; Muhammad Ali Pate, Professor of Public Health Leadership at Harvard, Former Minister and former World Bank Global Director for Health; HH Muhammad Sanusi II, 14th Emir of Kano & Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniya Order; Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman, Former Minister, Former Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security; Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, Chairman, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and President, King’s College Old Boys Association; Ayisha Osori, Author; and Ibrahim Dahiru Waziri, Former DMD NLNG/GED of NNPC + House of Representative member in 1983 at age 25.