Insecurity: Oyo Govt. to commence identity management programme, pushes for state police

Following the lingering insecurity issues especially in Oke Ogun and Ibarapa areas, Oyo state government says it is commencing identity management programme to enable it to identify community residents.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who disclosed this when he met with selected stakeholders; local government chairpersons and political office holders from Ibarapa zone, said the identity management programme will take-off immediately.

“we will ensure that our identity management programme takes off as quickly as possible. We will also ensure the setting up of peace and security committee that is all-encompassing in the councils,” he said while addressing council chairpersons and political office holders from Ibarapa Central, Ibarapa East and Ibarapa North, in Igbo Ora on Sunday.

According to the Governor, he has approved the setting up of Peace and Security Committee at the local government levels.

“The state government would put in place other security measures to ensure peace in the area. The take-home from the interaction for me is that it is a collective problem and I can see the commitment from everybody to find a solution to this,” he said.

While sympathizing with the residents of the community, the Governor said he feels the pains of the people of the area and that the visit would enable him to find lasting solutions to the lingering noted that the problems of the people are his problems.

Makinde also urged political office holders to always call the attention of the government to the happenings within their localities, adding that he decided to sleep over in Ibarapa to feel the pulse of the people.

Read Also: FG seeks dialogue to tackle insecurity in Ondo, Oyo, others

According to the governor, he cannot sleep with two eyes closed in Ibadan if the people of Ibarapa are unable to sleep with two eyes closed.

He added that the problems of insecurity in Ibarapaland needed to be tackled collectively.

The governor commiserated with the families that have lost loved ones to the insecurity situation, saying: “So, this is also to let people know that I feel their pain because I have had a very close interaction with Fatai Aborode in the past. I commiserate with his family and many others who have lost loved ones to this situation.

On the enforcement of anti-grazing law, the governor declared that such is an area where state police would have helped.

“Quite frankly, the governours are at the mercy of federal security agencies to implement certain laws. That was why we asked for State Police. It is a constitutional issue and, in the absence of having that, governors in the South West came together and formed Amotekun as a stop-gap.”

On the deployment of additional Amotekun operatives, the governor said: “The 200 Amotekun Corps have been deployed. They are here and we are also supporting them with logistics by bringing four additional operational vehicles for them.”

Meanwhile, the meeting had in attendance the speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Debo Ogundoyin, Commissioners, Chairmen and members of Boards and Parastatals, members of the State House of Assembly and all the political appointees from Ibarapa zone.