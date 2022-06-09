Insecurity: Buhari meets Service Chiefs, others

President Muhamadu Buhari is currently meeting with Service Chiefs and other stakeholders at the National Security Council Meeting in State House, Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, are amongst those attending the meeting.

Others include the Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao.

Also in attendance are the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Rufai Abubakar.

The meeting is aimed at reviewing the current security situation in the country, especially in the wake of the recent attacks at the Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state on Sunday.

