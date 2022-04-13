INEC unveils 1.854m new PVCs, voters begin collection Tuesday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unveiled a total of 1.854 million newly printed Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) which will be ready for collection from Tuesday next week.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Chairman who unveiled the new PVCs at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday said the number comprised 1,390,519 cards of genuine new registrants in the first and second quarters of the Continuous Voter’s Registration (CVR) and 464,340 PVCs for verified applicants for transfer or replacement of cards.

Yakubu said the PVCs will be delivered to INEC State offices across the country over the Easter holiday and they will be available for collection by the actual owners in person immediately after the holiday.

He warned that: “No PVC will be collected by proxy. I must reiterate that the available cards only cover those who registered in the First and Second Quarters of the exercise.

“The Commission wishes to assure those who registered between January and March 2022 as well as those who are doing so right now that their PVCs will be ready for collection long before the 2023 General Election.”

