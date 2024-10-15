INEC reacts as Makinde demands removal of Ondo REC because “she’s from Ondo”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has responded to the demand made by Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, regarding the removal of Toyin Babalola, the resident electoral commissioner for Ondo, because she is an indigene of the state.

Speaking at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally in Akure on Tuesday, Makinde demanded for the removal of Babalola, alleging that “she’s from Ondo.”

“This message is for the INEC national chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud. You must remove the resident electoral commissioner in Ondo State, Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola. She’s from Ondo State,” Makinde said.

“What you did in Edo, you can’t do it in Ondo,” the governor added in Yoruba.

Reacting to Makinde’s statement, the INEC in a statement on its X account on Tuesday evening, debunked the claim that Babalola is an indigene of Ondo, adding that it is against the commission’s policy to deploy REC to his or her statement of origin.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Mrs. Babalola is not from Ondo State in line with the Commission’s policy not to deploy a REC to his or her State of origin,” the statement reads in part.

The electoral umpire recalled that Makinde made a similar allegation in 2020, ahead of the Ondo governorship election, accusing the commission of colluding with a university vice-chancellor to influence the outcome of the poll.

“In 2020, ahead of the last Governorship election in the same State, he accused a senior official of the Commission of working with the Vice Chancellor of a federal university to undermine the election. The allegation was untrue.

“We appeal to holders of high public office such as Governor Makinde to verify their information before making these serial, unfounded allegations,” the commission said.

A few days ago, scores of youths stormed the INEC office in Akure, demanding the removal of Babalola, who assumed office in December 2023.

The protesters alleged that the REC is ‘fraternising’ with some politicians ahead of the governorship election in the state.

Agboola Ajayi, the candidate of the PDP, will contest in the upcoming Ondo gubernatorial election with Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the incumbent and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and other contenders on November 16.

