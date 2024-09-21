INEC officials yet to arrive Ighodalo’s polling centre three hours after

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are yet to arrive at Ward 1, Unit 3, Ewohinmi, in Edo Central Senatorial Zone nearly three hours after the stipulated accreditation time of 7.30am. This is the polling station where Asue Ighodalo, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), will vote.

BusinessDay observed that a number of voters were waiting with bated breath, with some calling on INEC to save itself by sending its officials to the area as soon as possible.

“I am calling on the world to come to our rescue in Ewohinmi and bring us election materials. We are ready to vote but we can’t see INEC officials at the moment,” Samuel Ogbemudia, a voter, said.

Old men and women were seen waiting for the offficials, with some of them already growing impatient.