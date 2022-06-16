INEC creates 25 more registration centres in Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created 25 additional registration centres in Anambra, bringing the total centres in the state to 87. The move is aimed at containing the surge in numbers of citizens willing to register in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise in the state.

It would be recalled that the commission had recently announced additional 209 machines nationwide, particularly for Anambra, Kano and Lagos states to meet up the sudden surge.

Anambra Resident Electoral Commissioner, Nkwachukwu Orji told newsmen in Awka on Tuesday that the Commission is adopting different strategies to meet the need.

“I am pleased to announce that the Commission has created additional 25 registration centres in Anambra State and that they commenced operation by 9.00 am today. The additional centres bring the total number of centres in Anambra State to 87,” Orji said.

“We have reopened some LGA Offices that were shut down as a result of insecurity. Specifically, on Tuesday, 7 June 2022, the Idemili North LGA Office was reopened. Today, 14 June 2022, we have resumed registration exercise in Ogbaru and Ayamelum LGAs.”

He said the commission had also reorganized its operational procedure by separating people seeking biometric services from those that require non-biometric services.

“In this sense, biometric services involve fresh registration while non-biometric services include requests for PVC replacement, voter transfer, and update.

“Let me restate that those requesting nonbiometric services need not to come to the registration centres. These services can be obtained through the Commission’s CVR Portal. However, we have deployed personnel to assist those who cannot access the online portal at the various registration centres.

“In areas where the security situation permits, we would extend our time of operation, which is 9.00 am to 3.00 pm. We would continue to expand our public communication to inform and educate members of the public,” he said.

Orji said that the state office is addressing reports of misconduct by staff of the Commission.

“To bolster public confidence in the Commission, the two Registration Officers accused of misconduct in Nnewi North LGA have been replaced, while the investigation of the matter continues.

“We have set up a WhatsApp line with the following number: 0704 352 8329 to receive complaints and enquiries. Complaints should contain specific details, including names and locations, that would aid the Commission in judicious handling of the issues.

“We wish to restate our appeal for the patience, understanding and cooperation of the public in this challenging time,” he said.