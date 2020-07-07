Indigent students benefits from lawmaker’s N25m scholarship

In a bid to fulfill her campaign promises, Tolu Akande-Sadipe, a lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Oyo State, and chairperson of the House of Representative Committee on Diaspora has paid the second tranche of her N25-million TASK scholarship.

Tolulope Akande-Sadipe launched the N25 Million Naira scholarship immediately after her election to the 9th Assembly.

This payment is the second tranche of the year 2019/2020 session for twenty (20) indigent students drawn from communities across the Oluyole Federal Constituency.

In a statement issued by her Media aide, Olamilekan Olusada, Akande Sadipe affirmed that the Scholarship beneficiaries were selected on merit and each student was graded with a cumulative average of their academic standings and entry essay.

Recall that December 2019, Akande – Sadipe flagged off the N25 Million Naira scholarship scheme at her constituency office, where the first set of beneficiaries were awarded dummy cheques.

Sadipe disclosed that payments to beneficiaries were deposited to each recipient’s bank account which covers the balance of their tuition fee and incidental expenses for the 2019/2020 academic year.

In addition to this, Akande-Sadipe has initiated steps to commence the request for applications for a new set of beneficiaries for the 2020/2021 academic year.

“The reason I believe so passionately in providing opportunities such as this is that education has the potential to transform our nation, thereby creating progress and growth. Every citizen is a pillar of the nation and every nation rests on billions of such pillars. The more educated the pillars are, the stronger the nation’s foundation would be”, she said.

Akande continued, “It’s my desire that few of you someday may become legislators like me or even the Governor of Oyo State. Stay focused and committed, the sky is the limit”.

One of the beneficiaries, Olalere Ololade appreciated the lawmaker through his twitter handle: @granitolamide saying, “Good Afternoon everyone on this platform. My sincere appreciation and gratitude go to Tolulope Akande Sadipe for fulfilling her promise she made when she awarded us scholarship worth N100,000 on Dec 1, 2019, I have received the N100,000 for the first year of the scholarship scheme.”