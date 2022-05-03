I’m ready to rescue Nigeria, Akwa Ibom gov tells Obasanjo

Udom Emmanuel, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party also governor of Akwa Ibom State, has said he is ready to rescue Nigeria.

Emmanuel said this on Tuesday during a visit to the Abeokuta residence of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to formally inform him of his presidential ambition, as a part of his ongoing consultation of strategic stakeholders in the country.

This was revealed in a statement by Bola Bolawole, spokesperson for the Udom Gabriel Emmanuel Presidential Council.

According to the statement, Emmanuel informed the elder statesman that he was ready to rescue and restore Nigeria, having had sufficient private and public sector experience, with remarkable results to show for it.

He said the major issues plaguing Nigeria could be solved by a focused, sincere and capable leadership.

He told Obasanjo that if given the opportunity, he would take practical steps to boost the economy and return Nigeria to her glory days.

While responding, Obasanjo appreciated the presidential aspirant for the show of respect in coming to inform him of his aspiration.

Read also: Workers’ Day: PDP Salutes Workers for Patriotism

He was quoted as saying: “Knowing you the way I do and the knowledge that you possess, which you have expressed in your brief speech, I have no doubt that if you have the opportunity, you will fix the economy of Nigeria. Our country is complex but not a complicated country to govern. It needs the application of honesty, fairness, and justice.

“I know that you are a man of conscience who fears God and will apply these guiding principles in your leadership. You have shown what you can do for Nigeria by what you have done in your state.

“It is, therefore, logical that when the opportunity presents itself, you will bring what you have done in your state to bear on the larger community. Your presidential bid is a fair and legitimate thing to ask for.”

The presidential aspirant was accompanied on the trip by Obong Paul Ekpo, a member of the National Executive Committee of the PDP; Pat Ifon and Nsikak Ekong, members of the House of Representatives; and Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Ini Ememobong.