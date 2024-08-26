I’ll recreate Edo of our dreams, fight poverty – Ighodalo

Asue Ighodalo, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Edo State, has outlined his vision to address poverty and insecurity and improve economic development.

He aims to make Edo a model of good governance, focusing on poverty eradication, security, agriculture, and the marine economy.

He spoke in a town hall meeting with Edo indigenes in Lagos, reiterating his commitment to the democratic process. He called on INEC and security agencies to provide a level playing field for all candidates in the September 21 gubernatorial poll.

Under his manifesto, ‘The Pathway to Prosperity for All,’ Ighodalo highlighted his commitment to empowering farmers. He plans to provide significant financial support directly to farmers, focusing on boosting local crop production.

He also outlined plans to focus on the medium and long-run production of cashew nuts, palm oil, and rubber and to provide government support for these agricultural products.

He expressed concern about the high cost of food items and goods and pledged to tackle these hardships immediately once in office.

Ighodalo emphasised the need to change the socio-economic development narrative from the grassroots level to improve citizens’ well-being and security.

He emphasised the importance of establishing a robust economy and plans to create three economic zones in the state to attract investors and enhance private sector participation.