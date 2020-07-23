Ikpeazu assents to Abia’s revised 2020 budget of N102bn

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Thursday, assented to the revised state 2020 Appropriation Bill of N120,660,432,904.00 recently passed by the State House of Assembly.

Ikpeazu, in a speach after assenting to the revised budget, which also coincided with the welcome visit of members of the state House of Assembly at Government House Umuahia, thanked the legislators for judiciously passing the revised budget in a record time, which according to him has put Abia on the list of states in the country that have met that global standard.

The Governor stated that Abia like other states in the federation is facing economic stress, adding that the present economic reality calls for all hands to be on deck in securing the socio-economic future of the state.

The Abia state Governor, who was full of appreciation to members of the seventh Abia House of Assembly, led by Chinedum Orji, for being partners in progress with the executive arm, noted that such healthy relationship accounts for why Abia is still the most peaceful and politically stable state in Nigeria.

The Governor further stated that the Covid-19 pandemic is a pointer that sickness is a universal phenomenon, insisting that the virus is real and can be avoided, if necessary safety measures are complied with .

Chinedum Orji, speaker, Avia House of Assembly, thanked God for His divine healing on Governor Ikpeazu and prayed God to keep upholding the Governor in the years ahead.

The Speaker used the forum to inform the Governor that the 7th Abia House of Assembly will be embarking on on a short recess and restated the commitment of the House to keep providing the legislative leverage upon which the State will continue to advance.

The Speaker also presented to the Governor, three other bills passed by the House for his review and assent.