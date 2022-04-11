I ‘ll deepen democracy if re-elected, says Oyetola

Governor Gboyega Oyetola has promised the people of Osun State more “dividends” of democracy, if re-elected in the July 16, 2022, gubernatorial election in the state.

Oyetola gave the assurance during an engagement programme organised by the state’s Civic Engagement Office for Palm Kernel Association, on Sunday in Osogbo, saying the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government would further improve the lives of the people.

The governor, who was represented by his special adviser on civic engagement, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said the various developmental projects his administration had achieved since its inception were a tip of the iceberg.

The governor said that his administration had performed credibly in the areas of health, education, poverty alleviation, infrastructure, youth empowerment, free monthly food for the vulnerable, prompt payment of salaries, pensions, among others.

He said the achievements recorded in the last three and half years formed the basis for his re-election.

Oyetola noted that contrary to the belief that many second-term governors usually relapse, he had made a covenant with God to keep to his oath of office.

The governor also said he had dedicated his life to selfless service that would make life more bearable and enjoyable for the people.

“Nothing can change my covenant with God and the people of the state in putting smiles on their faces, this is because I see politics as a means to serve the people and make positive impacts in their lives.

“The yearning for re-election is to consolidate on what we had achieved since the inception of our administration.

“And I can assure the good people of the state that more dividends of democracy will be made available during our second term”, he said.

Oyetola then urged members of the association to support his re-election, adding that he will continue to provide the enabling environment for their businesses to thrive.

Abdulganiyu Ogundele, the chairman of the association, commended the governor for the strides he has accomplished in infrastructure and amenities across the state.