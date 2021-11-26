Gov Wike has turned Rivers into a development model – Information boss

Gov Nyesom Wike has turned Rivers State into a development model, so declared the state’s commissioner of Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, at a youth sensitisation and advocacy event Thursday, November 25, 2021.

This is as the head of service (HoS) in the state, Rufus Godwin, told the large audience of students from various schools in the state at the Ministry of Women Affairs Complex on Eastern by Pass in the state capital that if they do not change what he called the Rivers narrative, others would not do it for them.

The Commissioner of Information who reiterated his earlier assessment of the state governor told the youths that; “The developmental strides of Governor Nyesom Wike in all sectors of the State’s economy are so glaring that nobody can deny the fact Rivers State, today, is the development index for Nigeria.”

He pointed at the speed and massive size of project execution in the state including in the Covid-19 pandemic when most states practically shut down.

Nsirim said almost all shades of opinion and even competitors have admitted that Gov Wike is far ahead of his peers in terms of development and economic promotion. He said Gov Wike has turned all eyes on Port Harcourt and made the Garden City an economic and business hub.

The commissioner added that Gov Wike has also become the role model for leadership in Nigeria.

He also pointed out that his boss has the pedigree to turn around Nigeria’s fortunes, saying that Gov Wike by his achievements showcased the potentials and pedigree that speak of a man who has an articulated vision that could turn around the fortunes of Nigeria.

He pointed at the 18-year-old Sophia Awajibenem Oyibo, the winner of the essay contest on the Ministry’s advocacy programme, #OurStateOur Responsibility, who is now the Ministry’s ambassador and face of the new Rivers youths as a good model for the youths. He also urged them to listen to her and emulate her.

Nsirim said the governor has done so much and executed so many gigantic projects to make every citizen of the state proud. He said the governor has also fought so many battles at the national scene to make him the envy of other Nigerians and the face of democracy and has thus armed the people of the state especially the youths to speak proudly of their state.

Speaking, the Head of Service admonished the students and youths of the state not to sit and enjoy groups and negative conversations about their state.

He said the story of Rivers State has so far been the story told by outsiders and those who may not mean well for the state, but advocated for a new story told by the youths of today, just like Oyibo is doing. He called for a change of narrative.

On this, he commended the Ministry of Information and Communications for initiating the advocacy project aimed at changing the attitude of Rivers indigenes and those who reside in it.

The deputy governor, Ipalibo Gogo Banigo, who was represented by the permanent secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Women Affairs, Uchechukwu Uriri, commended the Ministry of Information and Communications for discovering the likes of Oyibo and for instilling a new spirit and a new narrative in the voice of Rivers students and youths.

The deputy governor said the objectives of ‘OurStateOur Responsibility’ agreed fully with her own pet project aimed at supporting the girl-child. She mentioned numerous scholarships so far given to girls.

The deputy governor urged the youths of the state to see the state as theirs, speak well of it, and expect others to emulate them.