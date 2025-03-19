Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo has announced plans to probe the $10 million reportedly spent on the state owned newspaper, The Nigerian Observer, by former Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Okpebholo made the announcement during an unscheduled visit to the Observer premises with top officials of his administration to inspect the facilities on Tuesday in Benin City.

Okpebholo noted that the once-vibrant newspaper was shut down by Obaseki for supposed renovations, adding that the company’s condition had worsened instead of meeting the goal of competing with other national dailies.

Okpebholo, frustrated by his inability to access the premises, promised to return for a more thorough inspection of the buildings, and the machines allegedly purchased with taxpayers’ money.

The governor expressed concerns about the $10 million claimed to have been spent by Obaseki to revive the newspaper, with the premises locked and devoid of staff.

“I visited The Observer newspaper company to verify the claims of $10 million spent by Obaseki to revamp the media outfit.

“The premises were locked, and no machines or staff were visible. If there had been equipment, people would have been working there, especially given the resources spent,” Okpebholo said.

The governor emphasised that Edo citizens deserved answers regarding the misuse of their funds, adding that his visit was part of his effort to ensure accountability.

However, Chris Nehikhare, the PDP publicity secretary, in a statement, urged the governor to ask his Information Commissioner, Chief Press Secretary, and others about the machines they took custody of on February 7 at The Observer premises.

Nehikhare expressed amazement at the governor’s statement, where he claimed he wanted to probe the previous administration’s efforts concerning The Nigerian Observer.

“The most laughable part is Okpebholo’s claims that he could not access his own property during a visit to the Observer.

“On November 18, 2024, days after assuming office, Okpebholo ordered the sack of all civil servants at the Nigerian Observer,” Nehikhare said.

Nehikhare referred to the Daily Post’s article on Nov. 19, 2024, titled, “Edo: Gov Okpebholo sacks Observer workers,” for reference and further information.

“We refer the public to The Sun Nigeria’s story, “EDSG takes over full control of Observer Printing Press,” published on Feb. 7, 2025, for further details,” Nehikhare said.

Nehikhare also referred the public to a video of the equipment tour aired by TMC TV, showing the machines at the Observer premises for clarification.

He urged the Information Commissioner, Press Secretary, Observer’s General Manager, and Permanent Secretary to brief the governor about the equipment they took custody of during the inspection.

According to Nehikhare, it is absurd to order the sack of employees in November 2024 while still expecting them to be present during his visit.

