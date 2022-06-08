Gbajabiamila, Wase congratulate Tinubu for emerging APC presidential flagbearer

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives has congratulated Bola Tinubu for clinching the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for 2023 general elections.

Gbajabiamila said he was elated that his political mentor has won the APC ticket, which he said is a well-deserved one, considering Tinubu’s years of working for the entrenchment and strengthening of democracy in Nigeria.

The Speaker said with Tinubu’s victory, APC stands a good chance of retaining power in 2023, noting that Nigerians across the board recognize his contributions to our nation’s development.

Gbajabiamila in a statement by Lanre Lasisi, his special adviser on media and publicity described Tinubu as a dogged fighter who stood his ground to compete in the presidential primary in a democratic manner, adding that the presidential candidate remains a hero.

“I congratulate my mentor for this victory. This is a victory for democracy and Nigerians as a whole. With the manner he went about his campaigns, Asiwaju has proved to be a hero of our democracy.

“From day one, he stood his ground that the APC must organize a free, fair and transparent presidential primary if it wanted to remain the party to beat. He advocated that and remained steadfast. This will make the party come out peaceful and victorious in the end.

“I commend Asiwaju’s doggedness, determination, resilience and tenacity in pursuing his ambition without indulging in any activity that would affect other aspirants and the image of the party.

“This is a victory for APC, a victory for its members and indeed a victory for Nigeria and its democracy,” Gbajabiamila said.

He called on Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory, as that has been his attitude, and carry other aspirants along for the party’s victory at the general elections.

The speaker urged other aspirants at the just concluded primary to join hands and support the party’s presidential candidate.

He commended the aspirants for their conduct before, during and after the APC presidential primary.

Gbajabiamila also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the party for providing the enabling level ground for all aspirants to present themselves to the party’s delegates for the contest.

Similarly, Ahmed Idris-Wase, Deputy Speaker of the House congratulated Tinubu on his emergence as the Presidential candidate of the APC.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma, Wase described the process that led to the emergence Bola Tinubu as one of the most transparent in the country.

“Your emergence in a transparent process is a testament to the fact that the APC is now more united and stronger and has sent a strong message about our resolve to bring about the desired national transformation needed to turn around the fortunes of our beloved country Nigeria.

“By this convention and all the primary elections, we have demonstrated uncommon desire to be different from the inefficiency and maladministration of the opposition PDP that have stunted our country’s march towards greatness.

“I am confident that the APC that will emerge from the outcome of the primaries will be one that will inspire hope, harness our potentials and lead us to prosperity,” he said.

While calling for all hands to be on deck to ensure success of the APC in the 2023 general elections, Wase commended all the aspirants who contested against Tinubu for their maturity and sportsmanship.