Ganduje sacks commissioner over comments on Abba Kyari’s death

Governor of Kano State, Umar Ganduje, has sacked his commissioner for works and infrastructure, Mu’azu Magaji, over an alleged comments on the demise of Abba Kyari, late Chief of Staff to the President Muhammadu Buhari.

Magaji was said to have publicly expressed delight after the death of Abba Kyari was announced by the special adviser to President, Femi Adesina, earlier on Saturday.

The action of the commissioner was said to have displeased the Presidency. Personal assistant to the president on new media, Bashir Ahmad, had posted on his official social media handle his dissatisfaction over Magaji’s action.

Responding to the public outcry that had trailed the action of Magaji, commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, in a statement on Saturday, explained that the governor removed Magaji following his unguarded utterances against the person of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Garba said as a public servant, the commissioner ought to have respect the sanctity of the office by refraining from any act capable of rendering the office to disrepute.

“The action of a public servant, personal or otherwise, reflects back on the government and therefore, the Ganduje administration would not tolerate people in official capacities engaging in a personal vendetta or otherwise”.

According to the statement, late Abba Kyari had led a life worthy of emulation by serving his country to the best of his ability.

Buhari’s aide, Ahmad, had said: “I am really disappointed and pained by the Kano State commissioner for works, Muazu Magaji’s remarks on Mallam Abba Kyari’s demise; the commissioner was seen publicly celebrating the death on his Facebook page. I hope Kano State government and Governor Umar Ganduje will call him to order.”