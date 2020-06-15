 Ganduje directs Anti-Graft Agency to step up probe of former Emir Sanusi

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, says the State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission would continue the process of probing the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, so as to get him prosecuted

The governor stated that the stepping up of the probe of the dethroned monarch in respect of the various allegations bordering on mismanagement of the Kano Emirate Council finance was necessitated by the recent quashing of legal actions instituted by the Emir and some stakeholders in the state challenging the government action.

Governor Ganduje made this disclosure on Monday, in a media briefing organized to mark his administration’s 5th year anniversary, held at Government Hosue in Kano.

He disclosed that with the quashing of the court cases, all obstacles hampering the smooth probe of the case have now been cleared by competent courts of law.

“In the past five years our administration has embarked on reforms geared at ensuring that our traditional institutions operate in tandem with modernity. One of the moves made to achieve this goal was to bring on board additional four new emirates. The former Emir, who did not cooperate with the process of the reform, and want it truncated is now gone.

“Since he was becoming an obstacle, the only option for us was to get him out of the way, and that is what happened. This is one of the legal issues that slowed the process.

“There are also some so-called Kano Elders Forum that tried to also frustrate the reform process by taking us to another court, and their case has also been squashed by another court of competent jurisdiction,” he explained.

The governor added that in the absence of all legal issues, the process has already been concluded for the probing to continue.

“I want to reiterate that the sole aim of creating the new emirates was to take development to the grassroots. We are interested particularly, in transforming the communities that is hosting the new Emirates.

“In each of the headquarters of the new emirates council, we are now building a 300-bed hospital, of the same standard that is available in the urban areas, and we are also upgrading all the social infrastructures in the areas.

“I think our state Anti-Corruption Agency can now continue with the probe the former Emir over the issues he has with them,” he further stated.