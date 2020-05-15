Gambari’s appointment will inspire others to achieve global standards of national development – APC Governors

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), an umbrella body of Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the appointment of Ibrahim Gambari as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari will further inspire and challenge all other appointees to aim to achieve global standards on matters of national development.

The APC Governors who stated this in a congratulatory message to Gambari said they were confident in the new Chief of Staff, given his knowledge, experience, discipline and loyalty to Nigeria.

The PGF Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu on behalf of other members reaffirmed their unflinching commitment to continue to work with the President and his dedicated team at the federal level to achieve the vision of APC to take Nigeria to the NEXT LEVEL in line with all their campaign promises and provisions of the party’s manifesto.

“For us in the PGF, we are truly inspired by your leadership accomplishments, which are globally acknowledged, and look forward to drawing immensely from your rich reservoir of experiences, insights and foresights in the management of governmental responsibilities.

“Pursuant to our commitment to supporting President Buhari, you can count on our support, individually and collectively at all times. We wish you all the best and assure you of the Progressive Governors Forum’s continued support and goodwill,” Bagudu said.