Gale of defection: Our party remains indivisible, intact – PDP chieftain

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kebbi, has assured its members that the party remains one indivisible entity.

This followed a report that prominent party members may defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Usman Bello-Suru, chairman of PDP in the state, gave the assurance while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He said, “In a swift reaction to the insinuations that some members of PDP in the state are making arrangements to defect to the ruling party, I assure our members that PDP remains one indivisible entity that will continue to play opposition role in the state.

“PDP is reacting to the ongoing meetings by some individuals with the intent to mobilise the party members for their selfish interests.

“This will not affect the strength of the party in all the 21 local government areas of the

state.”

The chairman, therefore, called on all party supporters to remain calm and focused, saying that the state leadership was on top of the situation and would update its members in due course.

Reports from reliable sources indicated that it was just a matter of time before the formal declaration of Adamu Aliero, a PDP senator representing Kebbi Central to cross-carpet to the ruling APC.

Indications emerged when hundreds of Aliero’s supporters led by his younger brother, Abba Aliero, held a consultative meeting with Gov. Nasir Idris, at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, Wednesday evening.

Afterwards, Alhaji Abba Alieru, told Journalists that they were invited for a tete-a-tete, and the public would be informed of whatever decision has been reached later.

“We, the supporters of Sen. Aliero were summoned to friendly discussions with His Excellency, the Governor, which we obliged.

“We sought for time to return to our constituencies for further consultations with grassroots supporters upon which we shall decide the best course of action”, Aliero said.

Although Sen. Aliero did not attend the meeting, his staunch close associates, participated in the discussions, including the PDP deputy gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 elections, Sama’ila Bui.

Others were the former commissioner for education, Muhammadu Magawata-Aliero and the former chairman of Dandi Local Government Council, Abubakar Salihu Dila-Kamba.

Political pundits observed that governor Idris has become the ‘Father of Political Unity’ of Kebbi, while Aliero remains the ‘Master Card’ of politics in the state.

At a recent public event in Birnin Kebbi, Alieruo told the gathering that politics was now over, showering encomiums on Governor Idris for his remarkable performance in governance and the rapid development of Kebbi within a short space of time.

In the 2023 senatorial elections, Aliero contested under the platform of PDP and defeated the then-incumbent Governor Atiku Bagudu of the APC.

Before the polls, Aliero defected from the ruling APC at both state and national levels, to the PDP to vie for Kebbi Central Senatorial District ticket, which he won.

