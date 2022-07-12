Funke Akindele emerges running mate to Lagos PDP guber candidate

Funke Akindele, a Nollywood actress emerged as the Lagos State deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a video posted on her verified Instagram page on Tuesday, the actress confirmed her position as the running mate for Olajide Adediran (Jandor), the PDP governorship candidate.

“I saw it as an opportunity to help liberate and improve the wellbeing of our people, particularly the deprived youth, women, and the girl child,” she said. “In addition to accepting this enormous responsibility, I have made the decision to work tirelessly and support Jandor in his unquenchable desire to see our beloved Lagos reach its full potential.”

The Nollywood star also acknowledged that she had suspended her acting endeavors in order to serve as Olajide Adediran’s running mate for the People’s Democratic Party’s nomination for governor of Lagos State.

“I am not unaware of the cost of this assignment on my vibrant career, which I now must inevitably put on hold,” the actress said in the video she posted on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

“That is a significant personal sacrifice. I’ve made up my mind that no sacrifice is too great for the successful completion of the urgent mission to save our citizens and our beloved state,” she added.

If elected, Akindele will join the ranks of Ipalibo Banigo, deputy governor of Rivers State; Kofoworola Bucknor, deputy governor of Lagos State; Valerie Ebe, deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State and Pauline Tallen, deputy governor of Plateau State female deputy governor in the country.

Additionally, the Ikorodu indigene omitted her husband’s name, Bello, when she gave her name at the conclusion of the video.

This comes two weeks after her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, better known by his stage name JJC Skillz, announced that they were divorcing