Former governor of Oyo, Ajimobi is dead at 70

For governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi is dead. He died on Thursday in a Lagos private hospital.

The 70-year-old had been on a life support machine for almost a week at First Cardiology Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos, where he had been receiving medical treatment after contracting Covid-19 in May.

Ajimobi had reportedly slipped into a coma following the COVID-19 complications.