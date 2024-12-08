Foreign ministry dismisses fake ambassadorial list in circulation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has debunked claims of an ambassadorial nominees’ list circulating on social media, calling it fake and urging the public to disregard it.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry, through its acting spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, clarified that the appointment of ambassadors is the exclusive responsibility of the President.

The statement emphasised that no such appointments have been made.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public to kindly disregard the fake list of Ambassadorial nominees, which is currently in circulation on some social media platforms.

“The Ministry wishes to state unequivocally that the appointment of Ambassadors is the prerogative of Mr. President, and no such appointments have been made in that regard. The purported list should, therefore, be discountenanced,” the statement said.

The ministry’s clarification follows growing concerns and confusion over the authenticity of the list of ambassadors.

Share