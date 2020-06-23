BusinessDay
First huddle thrown to Obaseki in PDP as PH Federal High Court issues interim stop order

The expected huddles Gov Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will face in his quest for re-election in his new party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appeared as a court order asked him to stop his ambition in the party.

A Port Harcourt Federal High Court Judge, E.A Obile, has given an interim order asking the PDP not to allow Obaseki who left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to participate in the already concluded party screening.

The order was obtained by a contestant, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama. The defendants include Obaseki, the PDP national chairman Uche Secondus, the chairman of the screening committee Rivers-born Okey Chinda, and some others.

The plaintiff said the timeline issued by the party had elapsed and the exercise had been concluded. The national working committee of the party had given Obaseki a waiver.

By this, lawsuits now hang over Obaseki in both APC and PDP, creating a cloud of uncertainty and protracted judicial journey even if he won the final general election.

