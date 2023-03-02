Fayose dumps PDP

Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and also quit partisan politics.

This comes a day after PDP lost the presidential election to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayose announced his resignation while appearing as a guest on ARISE TV.

He also revealed that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar rejected the offer of one term in office to get the G5 governors’ support.

Atiku lost the G5 governors’ states to APC candidate Bola Tinubu who won three, and Labour Party candidate Obi won two states.

Announcing his resignation, Fayose said, “From today, I stay off PDP.”