Enugu PDP delegates elect new state exco as Chukwunweike emerges chairman

Martin Chukwunweike, a former commissioner for Housing in Enugu State, has emerged the new chairman of Enugu State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Chukwunweike emerged during the party’s state congress that held Saturday.

With his emergence, he now heads the new 39-member State Executive Committee of the party.

The winners were announced by the six-man PDP Enugu State Congress Electoral Committee led by Toni Iyoha.

Others elected during the peaceful state congress in the state capital that had Governor Peter Mbah as one of the delegates, were Stephen Oruruo, deputy chairman; Chukwudi Nnadozie, secretary; Patrick Okoh, treasurer; Fide Odoh, legal adviser; Peace Patrick, woman leader; Ejike Itodo, financial secretary; Tobias Odinwakpa, auditor; Uche Obute, publicity secretary; Onyinye Adibe, organising secretary; Benneth Ajah, youth leader; Nnamdi Nwafor, vice chairman (Enugu East Zone); Fabian Onah, vice chairman (Enugu North Zone), and Ernest Nweze, vice chairman (Enugu West).

Also elected were Uche Ugwueze, assistant auditor; Tony Nwoye, assistant legal adviser; Ukamaka Alinta, assistant financial secretary; Chidiebere Okoh, assistant PRO; Kenechukwu Ejimofor, assistant secretary; Zara Obodoeze, assistant woman leader (Enugu West Zone); and Christopher Ani, assistant youth leader (Enugu East Zone).

Also emerged are Lovina Eneh, assistant organising secretary (Enugu West Zone); Lawrence Okafor, assistant treasurer (Enugu West Zone); Duke Nwafor, assistant secretary (Enugu East Zone); Theresa Ogbodo, assistant woman leader (Enugu East Zone); Ejike Ilo, assistant youth leader (Enugu West Zone); Eneali Amobi, assistant organising secretary (Enugu East Zone); Cosmas Ugwu, assistant treasurer (Enugu North Zone); Martins Ugwuamadieze, assistant secretary (Enugu North Zone); Ngozi Ezeja, assistant woman leader (Enugu North Zone); Hyginus Nwachukwu, assistant youth leader (Enugu North Zone); Tony Nwagbo, assistant organising secretary (Enugu North Zone); and Ikechukwu Agbo, assistant treasurer (Enugu East Zone).

Nnanna Orjibe, Anayo Chude, Emmanuel Igbokwe, Lilian Ugwoke, Chukwuma Nwagbo, and Alphonsus Nweze were elected to serve as Ex-Officio.

Speaking on behalf of the new State Executive Committee, the newly elected Chairman, Chukwunweike promised to lead the party on the path of loyalty, equity and fairness in order to consolidate the party’s hold on the state, noting that the first task before the new state executive would be to ensure that the party retains the chairmanship of the 17 local government councils of the state in the forthcoming council election.

“I want to assure our party leaders and the entire state that wherever the past executives stopped, we are going to develop the party further from there. If there is anything that went wrong, I assure you that it will be rectified and PDP will be stronger in Enugu State.

“It is also obvious that in few weeks’ time, we are going to elect our local government chairmen and councilors. We will work hard to ensure that we continue to retain 17 of the 17 councils,” he said.

On her part, the new state Woman Leader, Peace Patrick promised to ensure that women are accorded their due right in the scheme of things, while also rallying them to support the government and vision of Governor Mbah.

Earlier, in his valedictory address, the immediate past Chairman, Augustine Nnamani thanked party leaders and faithful for their support to the former Executive Committee which he led, promising to continue to work hard for the success of the party and the Mbah-led administration.

The congress witnessed a large turnout of party stalwarts and members.