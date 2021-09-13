Emezue, Ojigbe make list of commissioner nominees in Abia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has approved twenty-seven names as commissioner nominees, as he moves to reconstitute the State Executive Council.

The list sent to the State House of Assembly for screening, includes Ugochukwu Emezue, a seasoned journalist and former chief press secretary to former Governor Theodore Orji and Karibe Ojigbe, Nigeria’s ex-international football player.

Also on the list are Donatus Okorie, former secretary to Abia State Government, Ndom Godwin, Okezie Erondu, a former chairman of Aba South Local Government Area, Ikechi Mgbeoji, former commissioner for Education, Uwaoma Olewengwa, Christian O.Enweremadu, Charles Esonu, a lawyer and former State’s secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chinagorom Nwankpa, Monday Ajaegbu, Sopuruchi Bekee and Nna Rose Urenta.

Also on the list are Kingsley Imaga, Chidiebere Uwagwu Kalu, I.C. Mark, Chisom Nwachukwu, Eze Nwanganga, Tony Nwanmuo, Sam Nwogu, Chidi Onwuchuruba, Adaku Oseiza, Eze Chikamnayo, Godswill Nwanoruo, Obinna Okey, Ukwu Rocks Emma and C.C. Emelogu.

Chris Ezem, secretary to Abia State Government in a press statement issued, Sunday, September 12, 2021, stated that Ikpeazu, has forwarded the names of the commissioner nominees to the Abia State House of Assembly for Screening.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu dissolved the State Executive Council in January 2021 but retained six members of the council, which included the Secretary to the State Government and Commissioners of Justice and Information.