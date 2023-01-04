Election: FG deploys tech to combat insecurity in S/East – Uzodinma

Ahead of the 2023 general election, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment of advance technology to tackle insecurity in the southeast.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State revealed this while fielding questions from State House journalists, after meeting with President Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

The technology which has been approved by the president, according to the governor, will enable security agencies to deal effectively with the menace of insecurity that has been ravaging the region in recent times.

According to him, with the president’s approval, advanced surveillance equipment will soon be delivered to the region that will enhance the fight against insecurity without collateral damage.

Recall that the region has come under siege of hoodlums who kill security operatives, engage in arson, burn down critical infrastructure, including offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), thereby heightening tension ahead of the 2023 general election.

Uzodimma said he was also at the seat of power to thank the president for what he has done for the region, including the recent conversion of the Federal Medical Centre Owerri to a university teaching hospital for the Federal University of Technology, and the approval that converted Alvan Ikoku College of Education to a federal college of education.

“Only two weeks ago, Igbos that came home from Lagos and outside southeast enjoyed the benefit of the Second Niger Bridge, something that is worthy of commendation.

“I also appealed to him (Buhari) to further support us with some technological deployments; we have planned to be able to do an advanced kind of security control in the southeast, and he has also given his approval to that.

“And in a moment from now, we’ll be getting some surveillance equipment and some modern technologies that will help us manage security so that we can fight crime with little or no collateral damage to the environment.

“So I think we have hope for a better Nigeria. The good news is every day I come to Mr President for one positive approval or the other. So our people are happy, we’re committed, we’re happy, we have never had it so good,” Uzodimma said.