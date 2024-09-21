Edodecides: Soldiers takeover major roads in Benin 

As early as 5 am, military personnel have taken over major roads in Benin City metropolis. The personnel were seen laying barricades, issuing stern warnings, and searching vehicles.

Business Day reports that this is taking place, in a bid to curtail the activities of thugs and ensure a free, fair and credible poll in Edo state.

Recall that the Inspector General of Police and the military had earlier warned that anyone with no business with the election should not be seen galavanting around and vehicular movement should be restricted from 7:am today.