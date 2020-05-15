EDO POLL: ADC will take advantage of APC, PDP crisis to clinch governorship position

The Edo state chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), says the party will cash in on the lingering political crises rocking the All Progressives Congress and People’s Democratic Party to win the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The governorship election in the state is slated for September 2020.

Vincent Okoawo, Edo state chairman of the party, made the remarks at the weekend, during a meeting with the party stakeholders across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

Okoawa said the factions existing within the main opposition parties will afford the party the opportunity to not only test their strength but also to clinch victory at the polls.

While noting that the party will soon embark on a sensitisation programme to inform the electorate of its vision, he assured that with a united front against opposition parties, there will be a new dawn in the political history of the state.

According to him, ADC already has two aspirants who are interested in contesting and the party is doing its best to showcase them to ensure that Edo state regain its lost glory.

“APC is in disarray, you can see they have various groups which include EPM, GGO and others. A house divided against itself cannot stand and cannot wrestle power with us.

“ADC is a united party. APC does not have the unity and at the end of the day they may not field a candidate because of the factions in the party.

“Look at PDP, they had issues in their Congress and they have not been able to resolve their issues,” he said.

Earlier, in his remarks, Friday Musa, a former chairman of the party, said they would comply with the party’s guidelines to determine who emerges the flagbearer.