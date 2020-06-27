Edo people key to my survival from political battles -Obaseki

June 27, 2020

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has said that the unflinching support from Edo people was key to his survival from the epic political battles he was dragged into in the past year.

Obaseki in a statement at the weekend expressed gratitude to Edo people, leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and delegates for nominating him as the standard-bearer of the party in the September governorship election.

“How could I have survived the epic political battles that I was dragged and forced into, in the last one year, without you my people, solidly behind me? I thank my party delegates, who stood all through the day and night, to vote me as the party’s candidate.

“I salute leaders of the party who set aside their ambitions in the interest of party unity and the progress of our state.

“I thank every Edo man, woman, our resilient youth, home and abroad for making the fight for my emergence, their own. You invested your resources and raised your voices to support my aspiration even in the face of threats and intimidation”, he said.

While further expressing his appreciation to the people of the state as well as leaders and members of his party, he restated his administration’s commitment to people-centred policies geared towards ensuring better lives for the people of the state.

“This victory is our collective victory and I urge our people to remain vigilant as we kick-start our campaigns for the main election. I appeal to you to remain steadfast in your convictions to enable us win the war ahead just as we have won several battles together.”

“My dear people of Edo State, leaders and members of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), I thank you all for your support and for electing me as the standard- bearer of our party in the September governorship election”,he added.

The governor who was declared ineligible to contest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), however, defected to the PDP, where he won the governorship ticket for the gubernatorial election slated for September 19.