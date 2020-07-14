Edo guber polls: Sylva predicts victory for APC

Ahead of the September 19 Governorship election in Edo State, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva APC has declared that ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and it’s candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu will emerge victorious at the polls.

Sylva who is the Chairman of the Contact and Mobilization Committee of the APC National Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship Election made the declaration on Tuesday shortly after the inaugural meeting of the Committee.

The former Governor of Bayelsa State said: “the Edo people know that Edo state is for APC and I want to assure you that we are in touch with our people in Edo state and we know that we are the dominant party in Edo state and we are going to win this election”.

He declared that: “All of us in the South South believe that this election must be won. Edo State is our only APC State in the South South. A few months ago, as you are all aware, they took Bayelsa State from us through the back door after we won the election and now through the back door again, they have taken Edo state but luckily we have the opportunity of reclaiming Edo state in a few weeks from now and every south south APC member is of the consensus that we must reclaim Edo.

“It is our stronghold in the region and therefore we are all geared up, we will all go to Edo state. We want to assure you that you should not entertain any doubt that Edo state will be an APC state very soon come the election in September.

“Election is not all about finance. First if you say the power of incumbency, it is an APC incumbency that has been stolen by the PDP. So, that kind of incumbency has comma and that is why we believe that such incumbency will not work”.