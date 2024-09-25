‘Edo guber poll shows example of how Tinubu will win in 2027’

Abdulahi Yapak, former lawmaker in Adamawa State House of Assembly on Tuesday boasted about the increasing popularity of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying recently concluded Governorship election in Edo State showed how President Bola Tinubu would have an easy ride, winning 2027 Presidential poll.

Yapak, who made this known during an exclusive interview with BusinessDay in Bauchi, said that the just concluded Governorship election in Edo State which APC won, had added value to the party, and also indicated that another election would be easy for the party.

He noted that the Governorship election in Edo State, contrary to some people’s perception, was a free and fair election, adding, “It’s because of the love and the good work of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the party won the Governorship election in Edo State, against the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP).”

The former lawmaker, Yapak said “what happened in Edo would also make President Tinubu have an easy ride in 2027, and it is because of his good works and what he did to the masses on the issue of granting financial autonomy to the 774 Local Governments that formed Nigeria.

“It was not only that, but salary increment to all civil servants in the Country, that one also add value in his administration that people will surely vote for him in 2027 in order to finish the good work he planned for Nigerians.

“I have 100% confidence that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu will win his second term election because of the reforms he places in the Country, and I believe it will yield a positive result.”

Also, Yapak said that peace was gradually coming back to the North because of the doggedness of President Tinubu for sending massive securities to the zone to eliminate criminals in the area.

He however called on the party stakeholders and members to maintain the tempo of exactly what they did in Edo State and do it in remaining States for the development of the party and the good people of Nigeria.

While Congratulating Monday Okpebholo on his resounding victory as the Governor-elect of Edo State, he said “your (Okpebholo) remarkable achievement is a testament to your steadfast commitment, visionary leadership, and the trust the people of Edo State have placed in you.”