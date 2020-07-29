Edo guber: Oba of Benin condemns APC, PDP clash

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on Wednesday condemned the recent skirmish between loyalists of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State.

READ ALSO: Edo 2020: Chiefs, elders reject Oshiomhole’s pleas

Political thugs suspected to be loyalists to the PDP and the APC had clashed outside the gate of the Oba’s Palace in Benin City, shortly after Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, left the palace with other state governors during the flag-off of PDP governorship campaign.

The Benin monarch, in a statement signed by the secretary of the Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor, reiterated that the Benin throne is non-partisan.

“The Benin Traditional Council wishes to state that His Royal Majesty, the Oba of Benin, warmly welcomed the august visitors, led by His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo State.

“The meeting was cordial. During the meeting, His Royal Majesty recalled the warm reception accorded him by governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state when the Omo N’Oba paid a thank you visit to those states. The courtesy visit of the esteemed august visitors to the Omo N’Oba ended well.

“We were therefore surprised to hear that there was an incident outside the palace, directly in front of Oredo Local Government Secretariat,” he said.

While expressing dismay over the disorderly conduct of the youths, he advised all political parties and their members not to turn Edo state into a war zone because of their gubernatorial ambition.

The Oba, who noted that he is committed to peace and prosperity, called on well-meaning indigenes of Edo state to join the palace in praying for a peaceful governorship election.