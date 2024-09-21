Edo Decides: Ighodalo decry late arrival of material, arrest of PDP chieftains

Asue Ighodalo, the governorship candidate the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the late arrival of electoral materials in some local government areas in the State.

Ighodalo who arrival at his voting unit at Okaigben ward one, unit 3, in Esan South East Local Government Areas spoke to newsmen at Okaigben, Idinrio Primary School at 10:30am also decried the late arrival of materials in his voting unit

While decrying the arrest of some of the party’s chieftains in Uromi, Esan North East local government area, noted that there was also complaint of late arrival of materials in Owan West Local Government Area.

Electoral materials arrived at the PDP governorship candidate’s unit at 10 am.