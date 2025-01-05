Edo council chairman declares impeachment unconstitutional, illegal

The Chairman of Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State, Aminu Okodo-Kadiri, has said his purported impeachment and that of his deputy, Clement Ojebuovbo were unconstitutional and illegal.

The impeachment was initiated by councillors of the council’s legislative arm over alleged misconduct against the duo.

Okodo, who addressed journalists in Benin City, said the impeachment processes were fraught with irregularities which according to him, violated provisions of the law.

Okodo referenced the Edo State Local Government Law of 2000 (as amended in 2002), and outlined specific procedures for the removal of council executives.

He stated that none of the stipulated processes—such as “presenting allegations signed by two-thirds of councillors, setting up an investigative panel of independent individuals, and adhering to timelines during the proceedings.”

Okodo also argued that the councillors failed to establish a seven-member investigative panel as mandated by the law even as he was denied the opportunity to defend himself before such a panel.

He pointed out that the mace used during the impeachment was not the official mace of the Owan East Local Government Council, thereby invalidating the process.

Okodo accused Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo of orchestrating the impeachment.

He alleged that the councillors were summoned to the Government House and offered ₦25 million each to sign documents supporting the removal of council chairmen across the state.

Okodo also refuted allegations of financial mismanagement, particularly claims involving ₦50 million reportedly allocated to councils for salary payments.

According to him, “the governor alleged that council chairmen embezzled ₦50 million meant for salaries, but this claim lacks merit.

“Monthly salary expenditures far exceed ₦50 million in most councils and salaries were paid promptly up to November, contrary to the governor’s claims.

“If funds were misappropriated, where is the proof? Our bank records are clear, and no salaries are owed.

“Moreso, the purported impeachment revealed that two key councillors were involved in the process- Haruna Mohammed and another member from Ward Seven who had been suspended for gross misconduct prior to the session.”

He argued that the suspended councillors participation in the process rendered the proceedings invalid and emphasised that his office was never notified of their reinstatement, as required by due process.

Okodo however vowed to seek justice through the judiciary to restore justice and uphold the rule of law.

He expressed confidence in the courts to overturn what he discribed as illegal and politically motivated impeachment.

“This suspension and impeachment are baseless and unconstitutional,” Okodo said. “I will rely on the judiciary to restore justice and uphold the rule of law in this matter.”

