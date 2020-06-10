Edo: APC screens four aspirants as Obaseki, Iduoriyekemwen face panel Thursday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday screened four governorship aspirants preparatory to its June 22 primary election to nominate a flag bearer for the September 19 gubernatorial polls in Edo State.

Those screened by the Jonathan Ayuba-led Committee were Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Pius Odubu, Chris Ogiemwonyi and Osaro Obazee.

However, Governor Godwin Obaseki and Matthew Iduoriyekemwen were not screened, but would appear Thursday, being the deadline.

While Obaseki was at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja obviously for the screening, but left without undergoing the exercise, Iduoriyekemwen did not come at all.

The results of the screening were not made known as the exercise is still ongoing, and all the aspirants screened declined comments when approached by reporters.