Ebonyi declares former rep member wanted

The government of Ebonyi State, on Tuesday, declared a former House of Representatives member in the state, Linus Okorie wanted.

This was made known by the commissioner for information and state orientation, Uchenna Orji while briefing journalists after the state security council meeting in Abakaliki.

According to the commissioner, the council discovered that Okorie, who represented Ohanivo federal constituency between 2011 and 2019, made provocative publications on his Facebook page which, according to the council, led to the beheading of Ebubeagu official, Sunday Nwafor in the Ekawoke community, Ikwo local government area of the state by gunmen on the 9th of January.

“Security council considered a report presented to it on the beheading of Ebubeagu official in Ekawoke, Ikwo local government area of the state exactly on the 9th day of January 2022.

“Security council noted the report clearly issued and the revelations contained in that report and therefore resolved to declare wanted, one Linus Okorie for the publications and incisive statements some of which are posted on Facebook that were traced to be part of the inflammatory publications that invited that tension that led to the beheading of that Ebubeagu official”, Orji said.

Read also: Airline operators write to senate over NCAA salary structure

But in a reaction, the accused Okorie said his life was in danger in the state. He described the action of the security council as a tricky plot to silence opposition in Ebonyi.

“My attention has been drawn to an alleged media briefing by the Ebonyi State commissioner for information, Uchenna Orji, after what appears to have been a state security council meeting; in which he was reported to have announced that the security council declared one Linus Okorie wanted; an impugning that I am the one so declared wanted.

“I wish to alert the world that this is another of the artful schemes of David Governor Umahi to silence all opposition voices in Ebonyi State by criminalising its high profile leaders, use Ebubeagu to kill me on the excuse that I was evading arrest,” he said.