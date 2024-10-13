Don’t incite Nigerians against Tinubu, APC chieftain warns politicians

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a cheiftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has appealed to politicians to guard against utterances that could incite Nigerians to violent protest against the government.

Oyintiloye said that any politicians who might be hiding under the current temporary hardship in the country to incite the masses against the constituted authorities should be regarded as an enemy of the country.

The APC Cheiftain who made the remarks on Sunday in Osogbo said that what President Bola Tinubu,needed at this period was prayers and the support of all Nigerians to enable him stabilise the economy for the benefit of the masses.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said that the economic challenges the country was passing through required the understanding and collaborative approach towards finding lasting solutions to them and not inciteful comment that could lead to public unrest.

The former lawmaker, who noted that the president was doing everything humanly possible to turn the economy around, say it would amount to being unpatriotic for anyone, no matter highly placed to incite the masses into a protest.

He called on the security agencies to be alert and ensure that anyone who is attempting to incite the masses to cause havoc in the country was made to face the law.

“There is no doubt that the economy is not in its best shape, but this is just temporary. The president is working assiduously to ensure that the economy is brought back to shape for Nigerians to enjoy,” Oyintiloye said.

“While we are waiting for that, I do not think inciting the masses against the government is the best way to go. I will strongly advise those politicians who are calling people to protest against the government to desist or be ready to face the law.”

Oyintiloye appealed to Nigerians to be patient, adding that the effect of some of the policies of government may be harsh at the moment, predicting that the outcome would be better for all.

