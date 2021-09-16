Defection: Nigeria can’t become one-party state – Gbajabiamila

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker, Nigeria’s House of Representatives, has said the country cannot afford to have a one-party state.

Gbajabiamilabmade the remark following the defection of Chisom Dike (PDP- Rivers) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dike on Thursday at plenary, announced his defection to the APC, citing division in the PDP. The defection letter was, however, read by the speaker to members.

Gbajabiamila said the House had taken judicial notice of the division in the PDP, adding that on that note, Dike should be admitted to the APC.

Read Also: Of defections, flimsy excuses and politicians’ ‘monkey’ tactics ahead 2023

APC PDP defection

He called on the clerk of the House to, as a matter of urgency, compile the number of members in each political party.

Meanwhile, Osai Osai (PDP- Delta) had raised an objection to Dike’s defection, citing relevant law to back his claim.

He said a member defecting to another party was mandated by law to present valid reason for such defection, adding that the PDP remained united.

Ndudi Elumelu, the minority leader, had earlier faulted the defection, stressing that the APC was harassing and luring opposition to join its fold.

He said that despite the level of insecurity, unemployment, kidnapping and decay in infrastructure, the APC forced people to defect to the party.

Alhassan Ado-Dogwa, leader of the House, taunted the minority leader that more opposition would still join the APC.

Gbajabiamila, however, said that it would be wrong to turn the country to a one-party state.